Hutchinson resident Taryn Grubb captured two gold medals and one silver medal at the recent Special Olympics World Summer Games in the United Arab Emirates.

In the process, she helped spread the bowling tip — “throw the coffee” — to an international audience.

When hurling out the remains of a coffee cup to the ground, the thumb typically is on top of the handle and facing straight in the direction of the thrown coffee. Grubb had been coached to think of that when she bowled.

Watching nervously at the World Summer Games, Grubb’s mother, Wanda Deventhal, started yelling, "Throw the coffee."

Others picked up the shout, “Throw the coffee.”

Grubb threw three strikes in a row. That’s called bowling a “turkey,” and she captured first place in Single Bowling, earning a gold medal. She stood atop a podium for the playing of portions of the U.S. national anthem.

She and a fellow bowler finished first in Doubles Bowling, for another gold medal. Grubb and two women bowlers placed second and earned a silver medal in Team Bowling.

A third-place bronze medal initially and mistakenly was awarded when the team finished second. Apologies were made and the team was allowed to keep the bronze, so Grubb came home with four medals.

Grubb, 36, started bowling when she was 12. She has competed in various Special Olympics sports, including basketball, swimming and track. "Bowling’s my favorite," she said.

Her bowling skills helped her win the medals in Abu Dhabi, but it took more than those skills to reach the World Summer Games.

'Capable'

Grubb, who was born with Down syndrome, graduated from Hutchinson High School and has worked for nearly 20 years at Dillons. She drives an enclosed and specially outfitted golf cart from the family’s north Hutchinson home to Dillons Marketplace, 3200 Plaza East Drive.

In 2009, Grubb served as chairwoman of United Way of Reno County’s annual fundraiser, making appeals at numerous employers and organizations. United Way raised $1.26 million, meeting its goal that year.

Loretta Dieker taught at Hutchinson High School for 25 years, and Grubb was one of her students. “She’s very capable,” Dieker said of Grubb, and “a productive member of our community in so many ways.”

For Special Olympics’ World Summer Games, the USA operation delegated slots to states. Kansas was able to send four: two golfers, one track and field contestant, and one bowler.

The opportunities were posted online and coaches could nominate an athlete who would be capable of being away from home, had participated in Special Olympics and had family actively involved, too. The athlete also was responsible for raising money to cover their costs, estimated at $8,000 for Grubb.

Dieker nominated Grubb.

'We made it'

Deventhal said the application process was extensive, and the fundraising effort began in August 2018. There were dinners and other events and the drive continued to February 2019. “We made it,” Grubb said.

In March, Grubb flew east. She stayed overnight and Team USA put the 15-member bowling team together for one of the nonstop Special Olympics flights leaving from JFK Airport.

The flight lasted 14 hours, “and I couldn’t feel my bottom. I couldn’t,” Grubb said.

An estimated 7,000 Special Olympics athletes participated in these World Summer Games. The sports included badminton, beach volleyball, bocce, handball, tennis, cycling, swimming, roller skating and the triathlon.

Deventhal and other family members from Kansas and Missouri met and flew to the event.

Bowlers were placed into divisions of seven, based on skills. When Grubb competed in Single Bowling, for example, she faced six other women bowlers. Grubb was there about 10 days and bowled on three separate days.

"She did so well, my goodness," Dieker said. "Her independent skills made it possible for her to do that."

Grubb stayed at the Marriott and was busy during the 10 days. Team USA meetings took place at night. There were tours of mosques, a visit to a school, shopping, and, for Grubb, a ride atop a camel.

She was chosen as one of the Team USA members to greet Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, and Grubb came home with a lapel pin from Pence. Grubb also was selected to visit the U.S. Embassy.

Upon her return, Dillons presented her with a poster featuring photos of the World Summer Games’ winner and a cake declaring, “You’re our hero.”

“They put me to tears,” Grubb said.