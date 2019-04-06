Bond reduced for defendant

A hearing has been continued for a Leavenworth man who is facing a murder charge in connection to a 2017 shooting.

Ramaun K. Johnson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex at 507 Vilas St.

Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder in Kansas.

It is alleged that Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, distribution of cocaine.

Johnson appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for what was scheduled to be a preliminary hearing. But Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said the hearing could not go forward Friday because a legal issue had come up.

Boyd said one of the witnesses in the case may ask for an attorney.

Boyd, another prosecutor and defense attorney John Bryant approached the bench of District Judge Michael Gibbens to discuss the issue. The witness also was asked to approach the bench.

Gibbens said he would appoint an attorney for the witness.

No new date has been set for the preliminary hearing. But Gibbens scheduled a status hearing for April 12.

Johnson remained in custody Friday at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Bryant asked the judge to consider a reduction of Johnson’s bond, which had been set at $1 million.

Bryant acknowledged Johnson is facing a possible life sentence. But the defense attorney said he does not believe there is any evidence that Johnson fired the shots that killed Walker. Bryant said authorities believe Johnson knows who killed Walker.

Boyd acknowledged Johnson is charged with felony murder not because he is accused of pulling the trigger but because he allegedly was part of a drug transaction that resulted in someone’s death.

Gibbens said a bond screen had recommended that bond be set at $250,000.

Bryant said he does not know if his client can post a $250,000 bond.

Gibbens reduced the bond to $500,000. Gibbens said he had taken a close look at Johnson’s criminal history.

