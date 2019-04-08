From standing-room-only crowds at Friday Lunch and Learn sessions to registration for molding and casting workshops, the Vernon Filley Art Museum has been a hub of activity lately in Pratt, and there is more to come.

There was a standing-room-only audience at Vernon Filley Art Museum lobby Friday noon where metal sculptor Dick Bixler was the featured speaker for the April First Friday Lunch and Learn program in Pratt.

“It was pretty awesome how many turned out,” said Filley Art Museum Co-Director Brittany Novotny.

The art museum has been a hub of activity lately, and more programs are planned.

On March 23, the lobby was filled with goodies to eat, beautiful flowers and local volunteers who were honored with a Volunteer Appreciation Brunch.

Ending soon at the Filley is the Bob Benson Photography exhibit which portrays the great variety and extremes of color in Kansas and the world. Last chance to see this display is April 12.

Coming soon are modeling and casting workshops with Justin Zielke of Wichita and Tim Joseph of Ft. Collins, Colo. For these workshops, audience participation, 76 community members needed, is sought to have molds made of their arms.

Zielke will create at “Hands of the Community” sculpture from 38 high school and 38 adults, pre-registration open now by calling the museum at (620) 770-2282, or through the museum website: www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org.

Molding and casting workshops are scheduled for April 25 at Pratt High School, April 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Filley, May 2 at Skyline High School and May 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Filley.

The Filley National Invitational Biennale Art Show and Sale takes place April 27 - July 20, 2019, with an opening reception to meet the artistsat 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. This exhibition will feature the following renowned artists from all around the country. Sales from the exhibit will serve as a fundraiser for the Filley.

For the Bixler presentation on April 5, more than 65 art enthusiasts gathered to hear Bixler present a brief overview of his works, explaining that each of his pieces starts with raw metal and each piece is unique and that his goal is for the person viewing it to find something meaningful to them.

“I strive to put my heart and soul into my art,” Bixler said. “My desire is that when you really look into my different works, you might see what is meaningful to you.”

Bixler invited audience participation when he asked what his sculpture of a tree with one red apple meant to them.

Answers ranged from signifying being lonely to being a survivor.

Bixler called his art a partnership with his wife Nancy, who often comes up with ideas that will help him fulfill his artistic goal of helping people find hope to see them through the stresses and crises of life.

Tami Gordon was the winner of an art piece donated by Dick Bixler, a wood and metal leaf on a varigated square grid.

The next Filley First Friday Lunch and Learn program is set for Friday, May 3, featuring Justin Zielke of Wichita.