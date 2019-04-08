The first annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Golf Tournament is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.

The four-person scramble costs $50 per player or $200 per team and will raise money and increase awareness for suicide prevention through the Ford County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

The goal of the Ford County Suicide Prevention Coalition is to provide education, raise awareness and provide emotional support to prevent deaths by suicide.

According to the Kansas Annual Summary of Vital Statistics, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Kansas and second leading cause of death for those ages 15 to 44, meaning one person dies by suicide every 17 hours in the state.

In Ford County, 2012 saw the highest recorded number of suicides with 11, an increase of more than three times the amount in the four previous years.

In 2018, there were 10 reported suicides in Ford County.

Registration forms for the tournament can be picked up at Mariah Hills Golf Course or the Dodge City Daily Globe office between 9 a.m. and noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

Completed forms may be turned in to Chris Robinson at Mariah Hills Golf Course, 1800 Matt Down Lane, in Dodge City.

During the golf tournament, there will be a chance to win a car, $800 and other prizes, along with other contests.

Food, drinks and music will also be available.

