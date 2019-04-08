A Texas man was arrested early Saturday for allegedly striking another man with a police baton during a fight in the parking lot of the Shady Lady Gentlemen's Club.

According to a report by Capt. Jim Hughes of the Saline County Sheriff's Office, Ethan Smith, 28, of Texas, and Clifford Bowles, 33, of Salina, got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the Shady Lady, 1540 W. Old Hwy 40, about 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

The conflict soon turned physical, Hughes said. Smith allegedly retrieved a police baton from his vehicle and struck Bowles on the head, resulting in abrasions on Bowles' head and lip.

Bowles declined medical treatment at the scene, Hughes said.

Smith was arrested on recommended charges of aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon.