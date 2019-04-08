Marcos Montoya, 19, and Benjamin Martinez, 18, have been charged in a shooting that occurred April 4 in Dodge City.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 to 1300 blocks of Avenue C. According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, there were two vehicles involved in the incident, with two occupants inside each.

"The two who were arrested were in the vehicle that shot multiple rounds from a handgun at the occupants in the other car," Francis said previously. "No one was struck by the bullets or physically injured."

According to Assistant Ford County Attorney James Crux, Montoya and Martinez are charged with attempted second-degree murder, which is a severity level 3 person felony and may be punishable by between 55 and 247 months in prison and a fine of up to $300,000; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a severity level 7 person felony and may be punishable by between 11 and 34 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000; and criminal discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle, which is a severity level 7 person felony punishable by between 11 and 34 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.