The love affair with Dodge City and USA Today continues as the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Dodge City was named a finalist for the USA Today 10Best Historic Small Towns for the second year in a row.

After being made a finalist in 2018, Dodge City was ranked No. 6 in the country after voting was complete.

USA Today 10Best readers also named Dodge City Roundup Rodeo the No. 1 Best North American Rodeo in 2018.

Voting for the 2019 contest can be done once a day and ends May 6.

Winners will be announced on May 17.

"The editors of USA TODAY say that prior competitions have been hotly contested, and they look forward to seeing how we rock the vote in our community," said CVB director Jan Stevens. "This is a fun contest for the whole community, and it takes just a few minutes of your time."

To vote, visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-historic-small-town/.

Voting information is also available at www.visitdodgecity.org and the CVB Facebook page (Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau).

