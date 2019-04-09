Salina police are looking for a white female, age unknown, who tried to pass forged checks at the drive-through lanes at a local bank.

According to a report by Capt. Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department, the woman allegedly obtained a check from a local business with another woman's name printed on it and tried to pass it at First Bank Kansas locations at 235 S. Santa Fe and 2860 S. Ninth between 12:36 and 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

At the first location, the woman was successful at withdrawing money from the deposited check, Hanus said. She was unsuccessful at the second location and was seen driving away in a white Volvo.

Hanus said police are investigating and have good leads in the case. If arrested, the woman faces potential recommended charges of forgery, theft and identity theft.