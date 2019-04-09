Award-winning film producer and author Curtis Bowers will screen his documentary, "AGENDA: Grinding America Down," at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center.

A question and answer session will take place after the screening.

The event is free, and the public is invited to attend.

According to a news release, the documentary starts off with a quote from Joseph Stalin: "America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold: its patriotism, its morality and its spiritual life. If we can undermine these three areas, America will collapse from within."

The film shows the steps the Communist Party said were necessary to destroy America’s patriotism, morality and faith.

"Since Curtis produced this documentary almost a decade ago, we continue to see the moral decline in America and an aggressive push for socialism," said event organizer Laura Tawater. "We want to invite everyone to come see this powerful, eye-opening film to gain understanding into what’s taking place in our country and ways we can be active in protecting our freedoms."

According to his bio, Bowers is a husband, father of nine, filmmaker, speaker and businessman.

He is a former Idaho state representative and has started three award-winning fondue restaurants. He has been a guest speaker at multiple conservative events and radio shows across the country.

Bowers produced the $101,000 grand prize-winning film "AGENDA: Grinding America Down" and its sequel, "AGENDA 2: Masters of Deceit."

Bowers sings at churches, prisons, conferences and festivals with his family.

Bowers has spent this week in Topeka, Wichita and this Friday in Dodge City with the assistance of Concerned Women for America and Culture Shield of Kansas, who helped bring the screening event to Kansas.

Grace Community Church of Dodge City, Celebration Church of Dodge City, Bott Radio Network and Destiny Center of Garden City have also supported the event.

For more information about the film screening in Dodge City, visit the Kansas Revival Facebook page.

To preview the documentary trailer, visit AgendaDocumentary.com.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.