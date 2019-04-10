The Democratic Party has within the last few years attempted to rewrite American history.

• Exhibit A: Former President Obama made the remark that there were 57 states. My history book said that there were only 50. So I would like Mr. Obama to name the other seven.

• Exhibit B: Former Virginia Gov. O'Malley said that his ancestors fought in 1925 during World War I. That is a lie, as World War I was fought between 1914 and 1918, with the United States entering in 1917.

• Exhibit C: Joe Biden said that some of his ancestors listened to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's "Fireside Chats" in 1929. This is a lie, as FDR did not become president until 1933.

• Exhibit D: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the Republicans kept FDR from being elected to a fifth term by passing the 22nd Amendment. Again, this is a lie, as FDR died in 1945 during his fourth term in office, and the 22nd Amendment was not ratified until 1951, six years after his death. So how could FDR run for a fifth term when he was already dead?

So Republicans, pro-Trump supporters, and independent voters remember when you go to vote in the 2020 election how Democrats "really" feel about people who do not agree with their views — their absolute disdain for us "deplorables" and "irredeemables" according to Hillary Clinton); us "smelly, Wal-Mart shoppers" (according to Peter Strzok); we Trump supporters who have "lost our marbles" (according to CNN reporter Podesta); and us "dregs of society" (according to former Vice President Joe Biden) — you know, the potential 2020 Democratic Party nominee known for "Smell and Touch Gate" — since "Creepy Joe" likes to walk around and smell unsuspecting women's hair and kiss the back of their heads, cheeks, lips, etc. and touch their shoulders, etc.

Biden even went so far as to say that it was not his "intention" to make women feel "uncomfortable" while sniffing and touching them. Nice try, Joe.

Ron Etchison, Ellsworth