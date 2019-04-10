Dodge City High School principal Jacque Feist made a visit to Congress in Washington, D.C., recently to meet with U.S. and Kansas representatives to discuss passing laws to enhance the nation's public schools.

According to a news release, Feist visited with U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, U.S. Reps. Roger Marshall and Steve Watkins, and Kansas Rep. Bud Estes to discuss issues relevant to USD 443 and southwest Kansas as part of the annual Advocacy Conference, sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

"As a principal, my job is to provide each student in my school every resource and opportunity possible so they can reach their full potential," Feist said. "That job extends to advocating for my students at the highest levels of government.

"I believe my conversations with members of Congress and their staff gave them a clearer impression of the impact their decisions have on schools here in Dodge City."

The annual NASSP Advocacy Conference ran from March 18-20 in the nation's capital, with Feist being one of 180 school leaders who attended the event that included a series of presentations and panel discussions on the most pressing federal policies affecting education.

Funding for most needy and disadvantaged students, IDEA, professional development for teachers and career and technical education were the topics, with a focused look at the need to mental health support access for students in the community.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.