Today's Birthday (04/10/19). Benefit through investigation, research and education this year. Maintain rigorous practices for career success. Stumble into a lucrative situation. Family delights light up this summer, before a career shift merits attention. Win a professional game next winter, before home draws you in. Follow your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Reconsider your educational plans, especially long-term. Refine the itinerary over the next four months, with Sagittarius Jupiter retrograde. Reserve tickets for an adventure after that.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- For about four months, with Jupiter retrograde, review and revise shared financial matters. Plot a profitable summer launch. Prepare taxes and handle insurance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Revise your collaboration. Shift responsibilities. With Jupiter retrograde until Aug. 11, invent new possibilities in a partnership. Plan together now for actions next quarter.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Find solutions for greater balance. Over four months, during Jupiter's retrograde, review your work, health and service. Make plans, organize and prepare before making changes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Practice your game during Jupiter's retrograde. Give up outdated habits or ideas that no longer serve. Prepare for a passionate event after Aug. 11.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Jupiter's retrograde encourages domestic bliss. Plan for home improvements later this summer. Over the next four months, organize ideas, prepare budgets and review family priorities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Begin a four-month creative review process. Jupiter's retrograde favors planning communications for greater effect. Publish or launch best after Aug. 11. Study, research and edit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Revise financial matters with Jupiter retrograde. Plug leaks. Invent new income ideas. Review visions, ideals, and belief systems. Release practices that no longer serve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Practice for mastery, with Jupiter retrograde in your sign. Inner growth and discovery allow new capacities. Dogma, overindulgence or hypocrisy gets revealed. Re-examine personal priorities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 5 -- Prioritize peaceful contemplation and introspection during Jupiter's retrograde over the next four months. Spirituality and ritual comfort. Embrace healthy lifestyle practices. Make long-term plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Reminisce with friends. Savor photos and memories, with Jupiter retrograde. Launch new team projects after Aug. 11. Strengthen bonds by sharing highlights, appreciations and acknowledgment.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Update career plans with Jupiter retrograde until Aug. 11. Prepare for upcoming challenges. Choose your path, and organize the steps to take. Schedule next quarter's events.