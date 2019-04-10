Since its first food-packaging event in 2009, Numana has gone on to package more than 40 million meals to feed the hungry worldwide.

Numana will hold a meal packing event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the Dodge City Civic Center.

Numana is a hunger-relief organization from El Dorado that is working with volunteers to fill the food pantries in Dodge City. In the past five years, over 150,000 meals have been used in southwest Kansas that went toward the Salvation Army, Manna House, Geniuses and Friendship Feast.

Currently, the Buy a Box program is underway to go to local food pantries.

"The Buy a Box campaign is to raise money to purchase the rice, soy and freeze-dried beans that will be packed in small bags," said organizer Norma Henton. "A box will contain 36 small bags or 216 meals."

During the meal packing, Henton added, a team of 10 people work a table putting the ingredients in a bag, sealing it up and packing it in a box.

"There will be 15 tables of 10 workers plus those who get the product to the tables and those who take the boxes to a pallet," she said. "It takes 30 workers to keep the tables stocked and busy and get the boxes ready to load out."

The Buy a Box meal program is $65.

Numana also holds meetings monthly and volunteers are welcomed to attend.

The meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the Dodge City Senior Center.

For more information on the Buy a Box program, call 620-225-2532.

Walk-ins will also be welcome for the meal packing event. For more information, call 620-338-7213.

