Applications are being taken for various City of Ottawa open board positions, city officials said.

Additional information about each board/commission and application can be found on the City’s webpage at https://www.ottawaks.gov/government. Board members serve without compensation.

Submit applications to Glora Mathews, Executive Assistant to the City Manager, at gmathews@ottawaks.gov or to: PO Box 60, Ottawa, KS 66067.

The open boards seats include:

Board of Zoning Appeals: 3 open positions (3-year terms) —1 position, outside the city limits of Ottawa, but within 3 miles; 2 positions, city of Ottawa residency requirement.

Library Board: 1 open position (4-year term), city of Ottawa residency requirement.

Ottawa Memorial Auditorium Advisory Board: 1 open position (3-year term).

Planning Commission: 3 open positions (3-year terms), city of Ottawa residency requirement.