Painting season is nearing, and the Community Community Housing Association of Dodge City is returning the Paint Dodge program for 2019.

Paint Dodge has successfully painted 12 homes since its creation in 2017 and has two more homes to be completed this spring.

Paint Dodge is currently accepting applications for homes to be painted.

According to housing projects coordinator Mollea Wainscott, Paint Dodge will supply the paint for qualifying homeowners to paint their homes. Eligibility requirements include income must be at or below 200 percent of poverty level, and applicants must own the land and residence and not own more than one home.

For example, the household income for a family of four must be at or below $50,200.

Paint Dodge will also assist elderly or disabled homeowners with volunteer labor.

According to Wainscott, painting is one home improvement strategy that is cost effective, produces immediate results and keeps homes protected from inclement weather, and exterior painting can enhance the value and prolong the lifespan of homes while alleviating deteriorating housing conditions in the county.

Residents must meet the following requirements to qualify for Paint Dodge:

• Applicants must own the land and residence and have permanent residence.

• Applicants may not own more than one property.

• Applicants' income must be at or below 200 percent of poverty relative to federal low-income guidelines. A four-person household's income must be $51,500 or less.

• Applicants must be current on property taxes.

Homeowners interested in receiving assistance to paint can apply through the Community Housing Association of Dodge City. Applications are available online at www.dodgecityhousing.com, in person at 101 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd., second floor, or can be requested by emailing housing@dodgedev.org.

Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, with a partnership with Sherwin Williams, sponsors the Paint Dodge program.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.