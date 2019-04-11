Search for your inner Bettie Page as the DC Classics Sweethearts group will host the first Miss Sweetheart Pinup Contest.

The contest will be held June 15 during HorseThief the Festival.

In the lead up, the contest is looking for contestants.

There are three categories broken down by age: Miss Sweetheart — 20 and up; Miss Heartbreak — 13-19 and Lil Miss Sweetheart — 12 and under.

Cash and prizes will be up for grabs in the competition.

For Miss Sweetheart, first place will receive $200, a sash and a trophy; second place will receive $100, a sash and second-place trophy; and third place will receive $50, a sash and third-place trophy.

For Miss Heartbreak, first place will receive $100, a sash and a trophy; second place will receive $50, a sash and second-place trophy; and third place will receive $25, a sash and third-place trophy.

For Lil Miss Sweetheart, first place will receive $50, a sash and a trophy; second place will receive $25, a sash and second-place trophy; and third place will receive $15, a sash and third-place trophy.

Registration fees to enter the contest are: Miss Sweetheart, $25 per contestant; Miss Heartbreak, $20 per contestant and Lil’ Miss Sweetheart, $10 per contestant.

Those competing will need to check in and register at 2:30 p.m. June 15.

At 3 p.m., there will be a Cars N Gals Photography session where family and photographers will take photos.

The competition will kick off at 4 p.m., starting with Lil Miss, then Miss Heartbreak, then Miss Sweetheart. The winners and award ceremony will immediately follow each competition category.

For more information or to register, visit the DC Classics Sweetheart Facebook Page @dcsweethearts then click events, or email dodgecityclassics@gmail.com.

For additional information or questions, contact Cheryln Mead at 620-369-0131 or Sarah Sura at 620-873-0254.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.