At 7:30 p.m., April 26, the McPherson Opera House presents “Jimmy Webb: The Glen Campbell Years.”

Legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb has had chart-topping hits in a unique range of genres over the last 50 years, from country to pop to disco, with songs including “Worst That Could Happen,” “The Highway Man,” “Up, Up and Away” and “MacArthur Park.” But perhaps the most enduring partnership out of all those memorable songs is his musical brotherhood with Glen Campbell.

A gifted composer whose complicated chords and song structures could not be performed by just anybody and a natural-born musician with an almost unnatural vocal range and musical abilities — theirs was a fated partnership that began before they even met. Webb’s moving and often humorous account through performance and anecdotes punctuated with photos, video and audio clips, is a very personal music event that celebrates the legacy he created with his friend Glen Campbell.

Webb highlights some of the 100+ recordings from the Webb/Campbell songbook, pulling the audience in with various accounts of the personal side of generational touchstones like “Honey Come Back,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston” and more from decades of shared musical memories.

“This will be Jimmy Webb’s second appearance at the Opera House. His first appearance, ‘An Evening with Jimmy Webb’ in 2013, was one of the best shows we’ve ever had. Not only is Jimmy an absolutely amazing songwriter, but he’s a great storyteller. It’s not often we get the chance to hear how songs we all know and love came to be.”

“Jimmy Webb: The Glen Campbell Years” is generously sponsored by Williams, Larry and Pat Bruce, and the Marc Martin Agency-Allstate Insurance. Ticket prices range from $25-$40, plus a $4 preservation fee. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.mcphersonoperahouse.org, call 620-241-1952, or visit the box office at 219 S. Main Street, McPherson.