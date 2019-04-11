A Salina man was arrested early Thursday after allegedly threatening a man and woman with a handgun in the parking lot of a Salina bar.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, a 35-year-old Salina man and 26-year-old Salina woman were in the parking lot of Maggie Mae's Bar & Grill, 409 S. Broadway, about 12:10 a.m. Thursday when a man pulled up behind them in his vehicle. He then allegedly illuminated the couple with a flashlight and pointed a handgun at them.

The man left the parking lot, and the couple followed him in their vehicle to the Hideaway Bar, 540 Willis. Police were called and made contact with George Schmidt, 52, of Salina. Forrester said officers found a Baretta 9mm handgun in Schmidt's vehicle, and he was arrested.

Schmidt was booked into the Saline County Jail on two recommended charges of aggravated assault.