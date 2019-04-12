HESSTON — Budding middle school- and high school-age actors ages 11 to 18 are invited to learn about staging live theater at Hesston College’s annual summer theater camp on weekdays from June 17 to 28.

Led by Hesston College Theatre director and professor Rachel Jantzi, the summer theater camp is now in its fifth year and will look a little different for 2019 than previous years’ events. Instead of holding separate weeklong camps for middle school and high school students, this year’s event will combine all ages for a two-week camp in which participants will prepare the musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.”

Acting and technical roles will be available for the show, with auditions held during camp. Participants will also have the opportunity to experience every aspect of staging a performance from set construction to working backstage and performing.

A description of the “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” by Music Theatre International Shows states: “Based on the 1970s cartoon, this fast-paced musical teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. The Emmy Award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series that taught history, grammar, math and more through clever, tuneful songs is not only making a small-screen comeback; it’s lighting up stages everywhere.”

Theater camp registration is $90 per person. Families registering more than one student will pay full price for the first student and receive a $10 discount for each additional student. To register, download and mail in the form at hesston.edu/theatre-camp or contact Rachel Jantzi at 620-327-8142 or rachelj@hesston.edu. Registration is due June 10.

Daily workshops and rehearsals will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Hesston College’s Keim Center. A public performance of the musical will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28.