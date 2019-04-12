Topeka temperatures held steady at 33 degrees, with a wind chill index of 23, at 5 a.m. Friday as the National Weather Service had northeast Kansas under a freeze warning lasting until 10 a.m.

The weather service predicted Friday would bring Topeka a high temperature near 55 degrees, with sunny skies and winds coming from the west at around 15 mph while gusting as high as 20 mph.

Friday night's forecast calls for a low around 32, with partly cloudy skies and winds coming from the west at 5 to 10 mph before becoming light and shifting to come from the northwest.

The forecast subsequently calls for:

• A high near 54 Saturday, with partly sunny skies and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

• A 30 percent chance of rain Saturday night, mostly after 1 a.m., with a low around 37, mostly cloudy skies and winds coming from the north at around 10 mph while gusting as high as 20 mph.

• A high near 58 Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.

• A low around 40 Sunday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high near 73 Monday, with sunny skies.

• A low around 57 Monday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high near 76 Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies.

• A 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday night, with a low around 55 and mostly cloudy skies.

• A 40 percent chance of rain Wednesday, with a high near 68 and mostly cloudy skies.

• A 40 percent chance of rain Wednesday night, with a high around 47 and mostly cloudy skies.

• A high near 61 Thursday, with a 20 percent chance of rain and partly sunny skies.