WICHITA – Hannah Smith shined on one of Kansas’ top track and field stages Saturday as the Hutchinson Community College sophomore captured the hammer throw championship at the K.T. Woodman Classic at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium.

Smith broke her own Blue Dragon record with a Woodman winning throw of 166 feet, winning the event by more than 2 feet over Oklahoma Christian’s Maia Zeno.

Smith topped her own Blue Dragon school record by 5 1/2 feet and has the nation’s fifth-best throw thus far this season. Smith unloaded her top throw of the day on her first attempt of the preliminary round.

The No. 18 Blue Dragon women picked up another national qualifier on Friday when Katy Commons finished 11th overall in the javelin. Her throw of 120 feet, 8 inches broke the national qualifying standard and is currently the sixth-best throw in the NJCAA.

Sophomore sprinter Tatyana Hopkins just missed qualifying in the 100 meters by .03 seconds. She finished seventh on Saturday in the 100 finals with a PR of 12.13 seconds. She qualified for the finals with a time of 12.36 seconds. Hopkins also finished ninth in the long jump with top jump of 16 feet, 6 1/2 inches.

Other top Blue Dragon performances this weekend:

– Sophomore Jewell Bolden ran the fifth-best time in the 100-meter hurdles. Her time of 14.91 seconds currently ranks 12th in the nation.

– Gabby Collins finished 22nd in the 1,500 meters with a time of 5:04.30, the sixth-fastest time in Blue Dragon history. Aileen Gomez was 30th in the 1,500 meters with a time of 5:11.26, the 10th-fastest time in program history.

Fisher ties for Woodman long jump title

WICHITA – Hutchinson Community College freshman Elijah Fisher long jumper Elijah Fisher broke 23 feet for the first time in his career on Saturday at the K.T. Woodman Classic at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium.

That PR helped Fisher to a first-place tie in the event and led the Blue Dragons. No. 13-ranked Hutchison had three Top 5 event finishes over the two-day run of the Woodman Classic.

Fisher qualified for the finals with the second best jump of the preliminaries at 22 feet, 3 inches. With his second jump of the finals, Fisher unloaded a personal best leap of 23 feet, 4 1/2 inches to take the event lead. On the event’s final jump, Cloud County’s Peter Ackah tied Fisher with a jump 23-4 1/2.

On Friday, freshman Andrew Kibet became the fourth Blue Dragon to qualify for the NJCAA outdoor championships in the 5,000 meters. Kibet ran the ninth fastest time in the NJCAA this season and third-fastest time in Blue Dragon history with a time of 14 minutes, 42.58 seconds, which was fourth at the Woodman Classic. Kibet joins Sylvestre Kibarar, Brett Hillabrand and Jared Stark as 5,000 meter national qualifiers.

Hutchinson’s other Top 5 Woodman finish came from Guthrie Turner in the triple jump. He finished fourth with a jump of 37 feet, 10 inches.

Other Top Blue Dragon men’s performances this weekend were:

– Jason Luft finished seventh in the 800 meters with a time of 1:58.65.

– Quinn Turnbull placed eighth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.71 seconds.

– Sophomore Denilson Whitmore placed ninth in the 400 meters with a time of 51.54 seconds.

The Blue Dragons next compete at the Kansas Relays Thursday through Saturday in Lawrence and at the Tabor Invitational on Saturday in Hillsboro.