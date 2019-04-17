Easter weekend is upon us, and with it comes the community Easter egg hunt.

This year's hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday on the field at the St. Mary's Soccer Complex.

Each year, the hunt is hosted by the Ladies Community Outreach and is sponsored by Victory Electric, United Wireless and The Funny Farm.

According to Ladies Community Outreach sponsor/mentor Dan Reichenborn, the Ladies Community Outreach members will hide over 6,000 candy filled eggs.

"The hunt is open to all children," Reichenborn said. "The age range for the hunt will be for ages 5 and under and 6 and up to fifth grade. There will be two bicycles given away for each age group."

The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance to have photos taken with participants.

Volunteering at more than 30 events each year, the Ladies Community Outreach is one of the largest and most active groups of teen volunteers in the state.

According to Reichenborn, the group's membership is comprised of truly wonderful young women from the middle schools, high school and community college.

"Don't be late," Reichenborn said. "It only takes about five minutes for all those eggs to end up in those kids' baskets."

