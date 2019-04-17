Two Dodge City Community College freshmen received $500 scholarships on April 4 from the Dodge City Lions Club.

The scholarships were given out during the annual Lions Club Banquet held at Casey's Cowtown Club in Dodge City.

The scholarships are given to DCCC students in the technical and nursing programs.

Scholarship recipient Cora Jo Tasset graduated from Spearville High School in 2018 and is majoring in farm and ranch management at DCCC.

Cora Jo Tasset is the daughter of Allen Tasset and Kim George, of Spearville.

Tasset plans to graduate from DCCC in 2020. After finishing her education, she will return to the family farm.

According to a Lions Club news release, Tasset hopes to make her cattle business and farm become successful operations.

Scholarship recipient Taylar Pfaff graduated from Minneola High School in 2016 and is currently a freshman in nursing at DCCC.

Pfaff is the daughter of Tonia and Dewain Pfaff, of Minneola, and is set to graduate from DCCC in 2020.

Once her education is complete, Pfaff plans to become a nurse midwife or pediatric nurse practitioner.

"The Dodge City Lions Club is very proud to provide support to Taylar and Cora Jo in continuing their education," the Dodge City Lions Club said in a news release. "The club began the (scholarship) program in 2013 and has been able to continue giving the scholarship annually."

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.