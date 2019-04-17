Huascar Medina calls himself a helianthus — a type of sunflower that has planted a seed in Kansas, taken root and is now blooming.

Medina is a Topekan, Latino poet, writer and performer. As of Wednesday, he also is the 2019-21 poet laureate of Kansas, given that distinction by Humanities Kansas. In his role, Medina will promote the humanities as a resource for all Kansans through public presentations and discussions about poetry in communities across the state.

“We spend a lot of time with Humanities Kansas reaching out to some rural parts of Kansas — people who don’t really have access to the arts — and we’re trying to bring the arts to them, and in this particular mode, it’s poetry,” Medina said. “When I’m out there, I’m going to have to find some understanding with the audience and I hope they share their poetry with me as well.”

Abigail Kaup, program officer with Humanities Kansas, said Medina's presentation is highlighted in HK's annual speaker's catalog. From there, groups work with Humanities Kansas to book Medina's visit, and he is required to travel at least 10 times per year.

"Each of our poet laureates have surpassed that by far," Kaup said. "They do way more than that, and we know Huascar is super busy and involved, so we expect him to be busy his entire two years."

Medina said he was caught off guard when Humanities Kansas chose him as the next poet laureate because his age and academic background separates him from poet laureates of the past. But, going into the experience, Medina said he had hoped his poetry would speak for itself if it was worthy of being chosen.

“Huascar brings enthusiasm and fresh thinking to the poet laureate position,” said Julie Mulvihill, executive director of Humanities Kansas. “He has a strong commitment to communities and incredible talent. We can’t wait for him to start leading poetry discussions across Kansas.”

Separation, diversity, culture and inclusion are all elements of Medina’s poetry and is what he spoke about during his final interview with Humanities Kansas before being chosen. Kaup said the selection committee was "really enthused with Huascar's commitment to reaching out to community members, and in the way he connected with his story."

“I talked about my identity with Kansas. How I feel I am a Kansan, and that I am often asked if I’m from Kansas, as if I’m not a Kansan,” he said. “And a lot of the poetry I shared was from a work I’m working on now, called “Un Mango Grows in Kansas,” and that work really focuses on me explaining what my experience has been living in Kansas and also trying to really solidify that I am a Kansan.”

Medina is a first-generation immigrant to the U.S. He moved to Topeka in 2001 to be closer to his mother and siblings and has consistently worked to increase access to the arts in his community.

Previously, Medina said he spent a lot of time knocking on doors in the arts community — advocating for poets and increasing visibility — but with this new opportunity, he said he hopes he will be invited to the table.

Also in April, Medina was announced as a TopArts grant recipient through ARTSConnect Topeka. Medina is organizing ¡Más adelante!, an inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Poetry Spotlight and Outreach, scheduled for Sept. 14.

This project is intended to expose Topekans to Hispanic and Latino poetry while inspiring the next generation of Hispanic and Latino voices living in Topeka to speak their truth.

“(I want to) make sure the Latino population of Topeka sees that there are other poets who see their identity and have the same concerns and aspirations as they do,” Medina said. “I think it’s important, and I think it matters when you see someone like you doing things within the arts, because we’re not generally at the forefront, and this is a great opportunity for me to put a spotlight on poets in the area.”

Details on ¡Más adelante! will be coming soon.

Earlier in March, Medina’s poem “Mi Isla” was accepted in the Latino Book Review. It will be published in its inaugural print edition, which is set to debut this spring. His poems can be found in his collection “How to Hang the Moon,” published by Spartan Press. “Un Mango Grows in Kansas” is set to be released in 2019.