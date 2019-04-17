WAMEGO — KanEquip, Inc. reached an agreement with Straub International to acquire their five locations in Great Bend, Hutchinson, Pratt, Salina, and Wichita Kansas.

With this agreement Case IH authorizes KanEquip to assume responsibility for these markets.

"Straub International has been a reputable supplier in central Kansas for several years," said Craig Goff, general manager, KanEquip in a press release. "We are extremely happy to have the Straub employees join our team and to continue and enhance the customer experience they have driven. "Expanding the KanEquip Case IH footprint into central Kansas will be beneficial for all stakeholders: KanEquip, Case IH, Straub’s employees, and our new customers.

"This acquisition will increase our Case IH territory, from operating around Wamego, Dodge City, and Ottawa, to operating in 10 additional counties in central Kansas and northern Oklahoma."

Larry Straub, CEO of Straub International, noted that they were excited to pass on their legacy as well as the care and support of their customers to the KanEquip organization.

"While we remain excited about the prospects for agriculture, we feel this is a very good time for us to move aside with recent industry changes and developments," Straub said. "It was very important for us that we transitioned our operations to a quality organization with a past history of success and a proven track record.

"We are confident this will be a good transition for our employees, suppliers and customers.

"We would like to thank everyone that has supported the Straub organization(s) for the past 50 years and we hope you will give your full support to KanEquip moving forward."

The five new KanEquip locations will continue to sell and service equipment from Mahindra, CrustBuster, Great Plains, and Land Pride. Polaris recreational vehicles will continue to be sold and serviced by the Salina location.

KanEquip is a leader and trusted partner in providing quality products, support, and innovative solutions to agricultural producers in the Midwest.

KanEquip was established by Jim Meinhardt over 50 years ago as Meinhardt Farm Equipment. In 1999 the name was changed to KanEquip, Inc.

The Meinhardt family is still actively involved with KanEquip’s daily operations. Six of KanEquip’s stores represent New Holland brand equipment exclusively. Two locations sell and support both New Holland and Case IH.

With this agreement, KanEquip will have six locations that sell Case IH exclusively.

All fourteen locations sell and support multiple additional vendors. "We are anticipating an easy transition since both companies share similar brands, backgrounds, and business structures," said Bryndon Meinhardt, KanEquip’s Regional Manager.

The transition, which is planned for mid-May, will increase KanEquip’s total locations to fourteen in Kansas and Nebraska.

Straub International had its origins in a company formerly known as Kern, Inc., a small oil service company; the Straub family purchased controlling interest in Kern in 1980.

In 2001, Straub International merged with Roth Equipment Co., a farm equipment dealership that began in 1944. The past founders, Walter Straub and Robert Roth, were recognized as industry leaders.

Straub’s has had a customer service philosophy that is unique in the agricultural, construction, and sports equipment market. The company recently expanded its Wichita operation to a 55,000-square foot state of the art facility, one of the largest and most impressive in North America.

Visit the KanEquip website, www.kanequip.com, for information on upcoming events in these five locations, as well as additional history on KanEquip.