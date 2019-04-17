Around 70 Fort Dodge veterans and staff members recently enjoyed entertainment by The Re-Creation performing group.

The ensemble has been providing therapeutic professional entertainment since 1976.

Re-Creation was asked to tour for the USO soon after its founding. Veteran Affairs Medical Centers were later added to the schedule.

Re-Creation has been cited by the Freedom’s Foundation at Valley Forge as: "America’s Ambassadors to Hospitalized Veterans."

Re-Creation performs in every state without charge to the hosting veteran facilities.

They receive funding from donations, most notably The Bowlers of America, through Brightening Veterans Lives and The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

Re-Creation presents more than 320 shows annually at VA Medical Centers and State Veterans Homes.

The singing group gave a performance at Ft. Dodge on April 16. The seven singers were all volunteers. They mingled and honored Ft. Dodge veterans during their performances and also signed autographs after the show.

"Everyone enjoyed the outstanding performances," fort superintendent Dave Smith said. "I hope to have them back again."