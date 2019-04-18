On Thursday, ServiTech Inc., the nation's largest crop consulting and agricultural laboratory cooperative, founded in southwest Kansas, introduced the ServiTech Bridge Field Intelligence platform for the 2019 planting season to growers and ag retailers.

According to a news release, the subscription-based service was made available for mobile devices and desktop applications.

By using in-field sensors and analytics, the software gives growers vital information about field and crop conditions instantly.

"ServiTech is pleased to introduce its Bridge platform, available now to growers who need to more closely monitor their crops and inputs," said Greg Ruehle, president and CEO of ServiTech. "This is a revolutionary technology platform that will change the agricultural landscape, allowing growers to customize the view of their crops instantly, 24-hours-a-day.

"We are excited to see how the ServiTech Bridge impacts the lives of our customers."

The first-of-its-kind software platform is a subscription service that will allow growers to customize the platform based on their needs. It allows growers to make irrigation decisions and hundreds of other fields.

The Bridge includes the ability to share access to the platform with farm managers and agronomists and includes visibility to the following categories: field imagery; ambient weather conditions and rainfall measurement; soil moisture management; pivot, well or grain bin fan status; crop growth modeling; and flow meter and water pressure sensor.

ServiTech Bridge is easy to use and has intuitive settings that include alerts, quick views and formats the information provided to be easily interpreted to allow growers to prioritize their day.

It also allows an organization to make decisions based on real measurements, not just models, making Bridge the most comprehensive grower’s aid, according to ServiTech.

For more information on the ServiTech Bridge Field Intelligence platform, visit their website at servitech.com/field-intelligence or call 800-557-7509.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.