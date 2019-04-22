The public is invited to hear GreenPlay LLC’s recommendations and final findings on Hutchinson’s parks and recreation master plan April 23. The parks and recreation consultants will meet with the public, city council and rec commission leaders, as well as community stakeholders and health investors, as it shares its final findings and recommendations.

GreenPlay will meet with the public at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at the Shears Technology Center on the HCC campus, 1300 N. Plum.

This is one of the final steps in the parks and recreation master plan process, which started last fall with meetings, surveys, and analyses of current programs. Funding for the master plan project was provided by the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Initiative from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

More information about Hutchinson’s parks and recreation master plan process can be found at https://www.hutchrec.com/ourparks-our-health-ourhutch/