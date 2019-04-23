Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.39; Milo $2.94; Soybeans $7.70
PCP prices: Wheat $4.03; Corn $3.45; Milo/cwt. $5.33; Soybeans $7.95
Scoular: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.67; Milo $3.37; Soybeans $8.20
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.39; Milo $2.94; Soybeans $7.70
PCP prices: Wheat $4.03; Corn $3.45; Milo/cwt. $5.33; Soybeans $7.95
Scoular: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.67; Milo $3.37; Soybeans $8.20
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.