One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a rollover crash in the southern part of Shawnee County in which authorities said the driver fled from the scene on foot.

Shawnee County sheriff's Sgt. Jim Mummey said the crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Monday in the 10100 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Mummey said first-arriving deputies found a 2005 Lincoln four-door car in the west ditch, where it apparently had rolled over.

Several passersby stopped to assist the occupants when the driver, identified as Jacob Donley, 25, of Carbondale, fled the scene.

The passenger, Trevor Donley 29, of Carbondale, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries, Mummey said.

The crash is believed to have occurred as the car was headed north on Topeka Boulevard when it veered off the east shoulder. The driver over-corrected, Mummey said, causing the vehicle to cross the southbound lane of traffic and enter the west ditch, where it rolled multiple times before coming to rest in a field.

Both occupants were wearing their seat belts.

Additional details, including whether the driver was located, weren't immediately available.