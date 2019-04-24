A dark chocolate bunny, wrapped in gold foil and with its ears nibbled off, sits on my dresser. There’s a hambone in the fridge, ready to fulfill its calling in a pot of beans. A couple of extra kitchen towels are in the laundry pile, their colorful splotches badges of honor from their duty protecting the table from the annual danger of dye.

The kids went home red-handed (and blue-fingered) with all the dyed eggs, but there are several deviled eggs leftover from lunch in the fridge — although I assume they’re now gone by the time you read this.

Chances are that you have similar remainders of Easter throughout your house. As with any holiday, the day has come and gone, and usually with less fanfare than, say, Christmas or Thanksgiving. There aren’t as many decorations to set up and take down or presents and wrapping paper to get out and put away.

I did have long-lasting remainders of our holiday celebration a couple of years ago when my nephew disappeared with a bucket of Easter eggs. I found eggs for several days in various locations around the house, here and there and then over there. It was months and months later that I found another two, long enough that I had to think for a while about where on earth those came from.

Fortunately, they were plastic eggs.

But my favorite part is that while the physical vestiges of Easter celebrations tend to disappear relatively quickly, the real after effects influence every day.

We associate Easter with the season of spring, with green grass and fresh blossoms and baby chicks. We have all of those around us right now, and I love it.

The overarching message of Easter is new life, living hope. That all hit me a little differently this year.

The morning you read this is the six-month anniversary of The Morning After — the morning after Brian's terrible accident. The morning that dawned not as full of life as is poetic, when the sunlight seemed like it stayed outside, never warming the hospital room.

That means tomorrow is five months after he was reintubated, right before he was chemically paralyzed, put in a medical coma to combat sepsis and ARDS. I might not have said the actual words, but in reality, I said goodbye. Death was too close not to.

So the gift of life, undeserved life, is something I understand better this year.

It seems almost sacrilegious to end this column with a recipe, to break the somber resonance with the clanging of pots and pans. Dithering about food feels just so trivial, too mundane. I’m sitting here crying because I’m just so glad my husband’s not dead, and now I’m going to talk about potatoes?

But that’s part of the beauty of life. It is every day and everyday; some of the most celebratory moments are the smallest.

So rejoice, with each meal shared and each taste of grace.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com