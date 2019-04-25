The deadline to file for open positons for the November city and school board elections in Franklin County is fast approaching.
Candidates have until noon, June 3, to file and pay the filing fee in the county clerk’s office at the courthouse.
The deadline to file for open positons for the November city and school board elections in Franklin County is fast approaching.
Candidates have until noon, June 3, to file and pay the filing fee in the county clerk’s office at the courthouse.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.