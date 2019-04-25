Members of the public will have the opportunity this week to see hundreds of pieces of artwork created by Leavenworth students.

Members of the public will have the opportunity this week to see hundreds of pieces of artwork created by Leavenworth students.

The Leavenworth school district will be hosting its annual Art Show. The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the main gym at Leavenworth High School, 2012 10th Ave. The event is free.

“It will be a showcase of artwork from all grades, kindergarten through 12th grade,” Leavenworth High School teacher Kaleena Grasela said.

Grasela is one of the coordinators for the Art Show.

She said all of the district’s elementary schools will be represented in the artwork on display as well as Richard Warren Middle School and the high school.

“It will be a mix of artwork too,” Grasela said.

She said the event will showcase art forms such as drawings, paintings, sculpture and ceramics. There also will be digital artwork displayed on television monitors as well as what she described as behind the scenes footage.

Grasela said the artwork being displayed was selected by the school district’s art teachers.

This is the third year for the Art Show. This will mark the first time the event will be held at the high school.

Funding for the show is provided by the Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation.

Grasela said parent teacher organizations will provide refreshments for the event.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR