The Leavenworth County Bar Association will hold its annual Law Day ceremony at noon Wednesday in Courtroom No. 2 in the Leavenworth Justice Center, 601 S. Third St.

The public is invited.

President Dwight Eisenhower established Law Day in 1958 as “a day of national dedication to the principle of government under law.” With the guidance of the American Bar Association and state bar associations, Law Day programs are conducted throughout the country to promote better understanding of how law and the legal process have contributed to the freedoms all Americans share.

This year’s Law Day theme is “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society.”

Mark Rountree, managing editor of the Leavenworth Times, will deliver the keynote address. Rountree has spent his entire 30-year career with community newspapers, the last four years with the Times.

In his remarks, Rountree will share anecdotes from his long career in journalism and pose the question, “What are the four most provocative words in the English language?”

Following Rountree’s remarks, the Bar Association will present its annual Liberty Bell award to an individual who has provided exemplary public service to the citizens of Leavenworth County, and in doing so encouraged greater respect for law and the courts.