McPHERSON — The winning streak continues for the McPherson High School girls soccer team as the Bullpups added

Newton High School to their shut out list, beating the Railers 10-0 with only 15 minutes to spare

in the second half.

The Bullpups extend their winning streak to eight and improving their record to 12-1. Newton drops to 1-11.

The Bullpups recorded a season-high 27 shots on goal, 21 went in the first half.

Kenzee Godwin and Claire Hedlund had another hat-trick performance, which marks their seventh hat trick

combined this season. Hannah Hageman was only one goal shy of her second hat trick this season, but

have to settle for two goals. Michaela Bowers, making her return to the starting lineup after missing a

few games due to her injury, had a header with the assist from Jaycee Burghart. The rest of the two

were own goals, orchestrated by Anna Nason and Hannah Dossett.

Riley Hett was able to get one save in second half despite the Railers failing to get in scoring position.

Newton plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Salina South.