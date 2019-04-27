About 50 eastern Kansas Rotary Club members spent time Saturday putting together kits to help those that are victims of human trafficking.

The Fresh Start kits contain several items that a person who has escaped human trafficking can use, such as clothes, toiletries, a journal and note cards if they want to write to their family and friends.

The members assembled 70 kits which will be distributed to seven different agencies in eastern Kansas.

Michelle McCormick, YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment program director, said the kits are a great first start for somebody when they are first reaching out to services like YWCA.

"Many times they are coming to us and they have fled a crisis situation and they have fled without anything," McCormick said.

McCormick said YWCA tries to provide people with toiletries but the items have never been as robust as what is included in the kits.

YWCA received 10 of the kits, McCormick said.

Alice Weingartner, a Topeka South Rotary Club member, said this is the second time Rotary has made these kits. The first time they made 42 kits.

Weingartner said they hope the kits make the victims feel comfortable and connect them with the resources that help them move away from human trafficking.

"I think the biggest thing is we want them to know there is people who care about them and who want them to be able to make those positive life choices," Weingartner said.

Agencies receiving the kits are:

•YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, Topeka

•Restore Hope, Topeka

•STARS: Stop Trafficking and Reject Slavery, Topeka

•Veronica's Voice, Kansas City

•The Willow Domestic Violence Center, Lawrence

•Youth Trust Project, Lawrence

•SOS Inc., Emporia