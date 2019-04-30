Today's Birthday (04/30/19). Good fortune blesses your family accounts this year. Dedication with homework and studies provides satisfying results. Discover new personal passion. Create a masterwork this summer, inspiring a shift in destinations. Your education blossoms next winter, illuminating changing creative directions. Share your unique perspective.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 5 -- Prepare for a test, and play by the book. Review career goals over three months, with Saturn retrograde. Disciplined efforts behind the scenes earn long-term rewards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Plan adventures, travels and educational exploration, with Capricorn Saturn retrograde over the next three months. Create itineraries and reserve tickets for a trip next quarter.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Follow your budgets closely. Prioritize basics. With Saturn retrograde in Capricorn this quarter, financial discipline pays extra dividends. Keep and exceed shared financial goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Go back to what worked before. For the next three months, with Saturn retrograde, strengthen bonds between partners. Collaborative projects undergo revision. Resolve old misunderstandings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Revise your health and fitness practices this quarter, with Capricorn Saturn retrograde. Plan and schedule your next big project or goal. Practice your performance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Follow rules closely to win this quarter, with Saturn retrograde. Renew a fun old game. Invent new romance by remembering classics. Get nostalgic and retrospective.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- For about three months, with Saturn retrograde, revisit plans for home infrastructure. Finish up old projects. Refine and polish. Upgrade a classic idea.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Review for style and grammar. Write, edit and revise, with Saturn retrograde this quarter. Indulge nostalgic retrospection. Assess what worked before and adapt for new circumstances.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Return to basic financial priorities. Exert budgetary discipline over the next three months, with Saturn retrograde. Plan for upcoming expenses and wait to implement. Stay frugal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Learn from the past without repeating it. Personal self-discipline produces results, with Saturn retrograde in your sign. Take charge backstage for results next quarter.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider dreams and visions, with Saturn retrograde. Measure the ground taken and still ahead. Contribute to savings. Make long-term plans over three months. Old passions rekindle.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Schedule social events and gatherings, with Capricorn Saturn retrograde. Lay the groundwork for friends and family to come together this autumn. Revise social plans.