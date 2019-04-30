Bethel netters

fall in semis

TOPEKA — The Bethel College women’s tennis team fell to Southwestern 5-0 Friday in the semifinals of the KCAC post-season tournament at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.

Bethel went 0-3 in doubles play. After two losses in singles play, the match was halted as Southwestern clinched the meet.

Bethel ends the season 9-6.

Southwestern 5, Bethel 0

SINGLES — Brailey McMinn S def. Serena Wong B 6-1, 6-1; Esperanza Contador S vs. Jennifer Harrison B 6-5 (Unfinished); Emilia Schorghuber S vs. Erica Ebenkamp B 6-4, 2-0 (Unfinished); Mallory Meier B vs. Meghan Kindred S 6-0, 2-3 (Unfinished); Emily Feihle S vs. Cheyenne Miles (BTL) 6-3, 1-0 (Unfinished); Alexa Powers S def. Kaci Wilson B 6-0, 6-2.

DOUBLES — Schorghuber-Contador S def. Wong-Harrison B 8-4, McMinn-Kindred S def. Ebenkamp-Meier B 8-0, Feihle-Coleman S def. Miles-Wilson B 8-1.

Another record

for BC track

WINFIELD — The Bethel College track team claimed five events, a school record and a national qualifier Saturday at the Southwestern Relays in Winfield.

Alyjah Kennedy won the long jump in 18-7 1/4, breaking a record set by Kendra Doyle. It also was an automatic NAIA national qualifying mark.

Kennedy won the triple jump in 37-3.

"Alyjah had a really good day," Bethel coach Jeff Hoskisson said. "We worked on a couple of small things this week in practice and she was able to apply them today and got some good jumps. She had been aiming for the school record in the long jump all season and been really close. It was good to she her get the record and a qualifying mark."

Jen Andres won the 100-meter dash in a season-best 12.23 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 25.33.

"Jen ran two of her best races all season," offered Hoskisson. "She got out really well in both and got to the front of the field and no one could catch her. It was a really good effort going into the conference meet next week."

Kristen Herzet took third in the hammer throw in 146-6, fifth in the discus in 129-9 and eighth in the javelin in 98-7. She had a 34-11 in the shot put.

Courtney Herzet took ninth in the javelin at 92-1 and went 78-8 in the hammer throw. Ivy Bringer went 102-5 in the hammer throw and 81-3 in the javelin.

Natalie Graber went 2:39.25 in the 800-meter run.

For the Bethel men, Braylen Brewer won the 400-meter dash in a season-best time of 48.70. He also took second in the 200-meter dash in 21.96.

Bruce Rosario took seventh in the 400-meter dash in 51.96 and ran a 22.75 in the 200-meter dash.

Robert Graham tok fourth in the hammer throw in 148-2 and had a season-best in the discus in 108-10.

Bethel competes Thursday and Friday at the KCAC championships in Salina.