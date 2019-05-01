Today's Birthday (05/01/19). Good financial fortune shines this year. Follow careful plans to advance. Communication breakthroughs this summer pave the way for a destination change. Winter explorations lead to wondrous discoveries, before a plot twist rearranges things. Collaboration with family and community builds strength and resilience.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- You're energized and getting stronger. Listen carefully to family. Go for what you want. Your words inspire others to act. Relax, and enjoy the moment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 5 -- Settle into a two-day retrospective phase. Consider consequences before acting. Plan and refine the itinerary in detail. Nurture your own mind, body and spirit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate with community actions on strong foundations. Strategize and coordinate your moves to pull together and get farther. Win through connecting with others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Make a professional move. A new assignment could disrupt the status quo. Advance to the next level by providing leadership. Grasp a fleeting opportunity.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Spread your wings. Explore uncharted terrain with careful research and preparation. Expand your horizons with new cultural ideas, flavors and views. Follow what you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Study ways to make and keep money. Handle family financial matters for a few days. Discuss priorities and responsibilities. Make agreements, and sign contracts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Talk with your partner about dreams and desires. Make plans, and initiate action. Share promises and support. Discover valuable solutions in conversation. Collaborate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Your physical performance benefits from a good coach who can help you refine your technique. Get the basics down before moving to more difficult tricks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Take a romance to the next level with sweet words. Talk about your passions, goals and dreams. Find new common interest. Invent fun possibilities together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Family comes first for a few days. Home improvements satisfy. Determine priorities and who will do what. Physical action gets results. Build on strong foundations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Leap ahead with your communications and creative projects. Listening can go further than speaking. Carefully craft and share your statements with heart. Speak in possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Make lucrative bargains, deals and agreements. Do the homework for a profitable opportunity. Align words and actions for your goal. Sign on the dotted line.