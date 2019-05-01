Well, since today is May Day, I have no second thoughts on what I should write about. If you remember my article from last year (don’t worry, I didn’t actually either), you know what I’m talking about — picnics. It has been at least theoretical tradition as long as I can remember to have a picnic on the first day of May.

If I were to start naming off a few of the little pleasures in life that speak to my soul, picnics would be right up there with bare feet, hot tea of any type or variety, Agatha Christie mysteries and sunsets. In fact, I just found a word collage I made over a decade ago on that same theme, and apparently I even subconsciously like picnics so much that I wrote it on there twice.

They’re just that good.

I have many memories of them woven throughout my life. Sitting on the poky grass of the front lawn in Alabama, eating off of those faded square blue plates and trying to alternately keep the cats away from my food and to sneak them little bites here and there. Tramping out back to the pond in Ohio for an evening meal as a family, eating sandwiches while throwing Frisbees and listening to the frogs. I even remember my first picnic after moving to Kansas — or at least, I know we were in the backyard and had SunChips.

I’m a little biased toward picnics even more since Brian proposed to me on one, but that’s another story.

I love all aspects of picnicking. Since rarely do picnics happen on terrible-weather days, sunshine and fresh air are almost a given. While some outdoor dining locations may be more epic than others, there’s typically at least some amount of nature and alive greenness involved, whether you’re sitting at a worn table in the middle of a busy city park or you’ve got a range of mountains as your backdrop.

And you should have time to just sit and bask in the beauty of it all — if you’re going on a picnic, almost the whole point is to not be in a hurry. Sometimes meals can be so rushed, just another thing to get done. But at picnics, you just be.

Unless it’s about to rain, of course.

There’s a whole aura that surrounds the idea of picnicking. I feel like it’s hard to be grumpy, and a certain air of celebration wafts around. Maybe it’s been planned, and you’ve carefully packed little containers of this and that, or maybe it’s spur of the moment and all you grab is a bag of chips and a blanket to sit on, but it’s fun either way.

By this time, the food almost seems a bonus. It’s always delicious. I can’t tell if that’s because it actually is, or if it becomes so by default, but it doesn’t really matter. As per its very definition, you do need something to make it a picnic, otherwise it’s just sitting around outside.

Which is nice, too — just not quite as nice as a picnic.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com.