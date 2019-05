The Henkensiefken Cello Studio Recital, a showcase of the students of Jesse Henkensiefken, director of orchestras and string studies at Kansas Wesleyan University, will be at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at Christ Cathedral, 138 S. Eighth.

The program will consist of works by J.S. Bach, Boccherini, Golterman, Dvorak, Schumann and others.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 833-4378 or go to kwu.edu