The Franklin County commissioners recognized employees for their years of service during their Wednesday meeting.

Those recognized included:

5-Year Awards

Timothy Cronin, Richard Geist, Darin Graves, Betsy Hedges, Richard Howard, Ryan Neiswender, Jo Ann Nowatzke, Janet Paddock, Jeffrey Richards, Paul Sluder, Matthew Zweifel.

10-Year Awards

Kirk Anderson, Tera Brooks, Dustin Coureton, Teresa Falls, Tamara Moore, Bradley Schaefer.

15-Year Awards

* Deann Farrell, Deborah Hahner, Peggy Pearso, Lael Seaton.

20-Year Awards

Travis Altic, Garren Anderson, Jim Branan, Jody Edwards, Kenneth Halliburton, Sarah Peffly, James Reeder, Robin Wright.

30-Year Awards

Mary Ann Parkin.