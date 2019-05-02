One of the area’s top community action agency will soon have a new leader.

Crystal Anderson will assume the position of ECKAN CEO on June 1, 2019. She is currently the assistant CEO and has been with the agency since 2013. She takes over the position from Richard Jackson, who is retiring, effectively May 31. “Over the last several years, Crystal has helped grow ECKAN through new initiatives within our communities, and has become well known and respected by our partners at the local, state and national levels,” Stephanie Coleman, ECKAN board president, said. “The Board of Trustees is excited to have Crystal as the next CEO taking ECKAN into the future.”

Anderson is a Nationally Certified Community Action Professional (CCAP) and holds two additional national certifications specific to the Community Action networks’ management accountability framework. She serves on the KACAP Board of Directors (Kansas Association of Community Action Agencies), and currently serves as Vice-Chair of Region VII’s (Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska) Community Action Board.

Anderson is involved in her local community serving on the Ottawa Recreation Commission Board, Fourth Judicial District Community Corrections Advisory Board, Ottawa Police Foundation Board, Communities In Schools Advisory Board, Leadership Franklin County Board of Trustees, and the local Workforce Development Board.

“Community Action agencies respond to the ‘charge’ of fighting poverty – as set by federal legislation,” Anderson said. “This work could not happen without critical community partnerships, dedicated volunteers, and our staffs’ unyielding passion and commitment to serve others. I am humbled and excited to take on this leadership role with the agency. ECKAN has a rich and vast history in the communities we serve, and we will continue to provide services that equip folks with tools to exit poverty.”

Jackson spent the past half century in community action work, the majority of that time with ECKAN.

“As I look forward to retirement, I have enjoyed my years with ECKAN,” Jackson said. “I leave knowing the agency will be in good hands with Crystal Anderson, she is committed to our mission of helping people help themselves.”

There will be a public reception for Jackson, 2-4 p.m. Friday, May 10, from 2-4 p.m. at City Hall.