Pratt defeats Halstead 15-0, 11-0 on April 26, 2019.

The Pratt High School baseball team picked up two big wins against Halstead in the Central Kansas League Friday, going 15-0 and 11-0 over the Dragons.

Greenback bats were hot and Pratt scored 11 runs in the fourth to break the first game open, which was called on the 15-run rule. The second game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Kaden Evert tossed a no-hitter, striking out five and walking two Halstead batters.

In the second game, Pratt jumped out 4-0 through four innings and scored 7 runs in the fifth.

At the plate Travis Theis went three for four, driving in two runs for the Greenbacks. Nate Kolm drove in four runs.

Pratt, now 10-4 overall, plays at Haven on Friday, May 3. Game time is 4 p.m.

The Pratt Baseball team is currently the 7th seed in the 4A Western Regional so it appears they will be on the road Wednesday, May 15 for Regional action.

Opponents will not be determined until the official seeding date of Wednesday, May 8.

Follow season records on the KSHSAA web-site over the next few days to determine pairings.