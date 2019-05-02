Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 100 block of South Main Street on the west side. This little dual addressed building started out life in 1915 as the Unique Dry Cleaners Works, owned by Arthur Vint. In 1937, the Jimmie Hayes Cleaners resided there and was there until 1964.

American Uniform & Wiping Towel was there from 1964 to 1969. The Nearly New Shop was there from 1969 to 1974. Doug Allen had the Pop Shop there in 1984. In 1985, a series of antique stores were in this location with owners like Steve and Lois Pierson, Chris Britain, Les and Barbara Sanborn, and Jeff and Kim Albright.

In 2011, the Toy Depot -- a unique vintage toy store -- was started by Mark Buckley and Geneva Nisly. The addresses were changed somewhere along the way, with the Toy Depot now being 127 S. Main. The Toy Depot today, still at 127 S. Main, is still owned by Buckley and Nisly.