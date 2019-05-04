WICHITA— It is safe to say that the McPherson High School girls soccer team is better than it was the last time it faced Maize South.

The Lady Pups extended their winning streak to 10 after shutting out the Lady Mavericks 8-0 and improving their record to 14-1 on the season with only one game left to play

The Bullpups were making goals from every direction that the Lady Mavericks, who were without a few of their starters, couldn't find answers to stop McPherson's aggressive offense.

"The first time we played Maize South in the last 10 minutes, we were playing hard, running through tackles, and we were all over them, and so we wanted that 10 minutes to be 80 minutes, and I think we saw that we were able to accomplish that," Bullpups head coach Chris Adrian said.

Hannah Hageman scored the first goal off of Michaela Bowers' flip throw. Anna Nason and Claire Hedlund added two more to end the first half as the Lady Pups led 3-0.

The Lady Pups were in full attack mode in the second half after adding five more goals. Hageman's corner kick to Bowers set things off in the early on as the Bullpups led 4-0.

Bowers, who didn't play the last time they faced Maize South, was everywhere on the field, making her presence known offensively, defensively with Lauren Hein on the sidelines when she nails her flip throws.

"She was all over the place defensively. Her and Lauren Hein organized that back line so well. We were always in the right place," Adrian said. "We were getting them offside because we were all on the same page, and her threat that she brings on the attack is incredible. She's starting to figure out how to time those runs to get in those corner kicks. You have seen the last few games, she scored a lot more of those type goals and gotten those opportunities. She's a threat that it is hard to have an answer for her to guard because she is just hungry to win that ball.”

Sydney Achilles and Kenzee Godwin added two more. Belle Alexander completed the Bullpup's dominance with a 20-footer above the Maverick's goalkeeper.

With the win, the Bullpups could draw attention to other schools in Class 5A with postseason being around the corner.

"What we did tonight was definitely a statement type win, where teams are going to see that and maybe be a little bit nervous about drawn McPherson in the postseason," Adrian said. "We feel like we're being overlooked a lot, and I think for these seniors, that bugs them a little bit because they know we got a lot of winners on this team. There are a lot of multi-sport athletes that know how to win."

For now, the Bullpups now focus on their league rival Buhler High School on Tuesday. Buhler is coming off an overtime victory over Wichita Collegiate to remain undefeated.

Winner will take the AVCTL Division-III Championship. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. at McPherson Stadium.

