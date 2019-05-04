The McPherson High School boys tennis team will not be sending five to six players to state like fans are used to seeing, but this state tournament still has the potential to be historic.

Senior Jarrod Nowak, who finished as state runner-up in 4A last year, will be one of the favorites to win the singles in 5A this year after Friday’s regional tournament. Nowak is looking to become McPherson’s first singles state champion in school history.

Nowak barely broke a sweat en route to winning Friday’s regional championship that McPherson hosted. He never lost more than one game in any set, and won the championship by score of 6-0, 6-0.

As McPherson’s lone state qualifier, Nowak will practice with head coach Tyler Brown and assistant Noah Lindfors to train for the state tournament in Topeka this Friday.

“Should be a great week of practice,” Brown said.

Nowak was McPherson’s lone state qualifier.

Jackson Schrader lost in the first round of the singles draw. So did both doubles teams of Brennan Gipson and Conner Glazner, and Tyler Bontrager and Jaden Fox.

Class 5A state tennis will begin sometime in the morning following the coaches meeting from the Krossover Tennis Courts in Topeka.