SUBWAY BREAD PROJECT needs route drivers to collect donations and deliver them to organizations in town. The Subway Bread Project distributes unsold bread from five area Subway locations to 15 organizations in the community. Scheduling will accommodate volunteer availability. Call Carol Ullum at 620-931-8961 to volunteer.

The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.

RENO CO. DEPT OF AGING/FRIENDS IN ACTION-Shoppers needed the for Reno County wide grocery delivery service. At this time, volunteers are needed two times a month. Volunteer Shoppers meet at the grocery store to shop for groceries and help load them onto the van. Separate van driver and grocery delivery volunteers will deliver the groceries out in the county.

FRIENDS IN ACTION is seeking volunteers, either individuals or families. These volunteers will be matched with a senior in our community with the purpose of providing a one-hour weekly friendly visit. The volunteer may also help with grocery shopping, or assist with errands as the relationship progresses. Volunteers must successfully complete the application process and enjoy working with the elderly. One hour a week makes a big difference in the lives of the isolated or frail seniors. Orientation and training will be provided.

HUTCHINSON ZOO needs volunteers to assist with their Prairie Nights "Foodie" event on May 16 from 5:30-9:30 p.m., stamping guest "passports," serving food to guests, taking food to refill stations, running food and other supplies to different stations, etc. Volunteers must be 21. Also needed are train drivers for the Prairie Thunder Railroad. The main duties of the volunteers is to run a 16 gauge train, check track for debris, grease track, direct visitors to the ticket window to purchase tickets, collect tickets before rides, remind passengers of safety precautions, help load passengers if in a wheelchair or scooter. Volunteers should be 21 years of age or older, outgoing, have a pleasant personality, enjoy working with children, need to be comfortable and competent operating a gas engine, and have a valid driver's license.

CITY OF HUTCHINSON will be planting flowers downtown from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. on May 8 and 9. Volunteers are needed to plant flowers in designated areas. Volunteers must be able to bend, kneel, stoop and get up and down to plant. Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age.

FRIENDSHIP MEALS is seeking several volunteer Drivers to drive an agency car for the delivery of meals to homebound persons. These volunteers would only be driving; another volunteer takes the meals to the doors. A valid driver’s license and a good driving record are required for this position.

AMERICAN RED CROSS needs local Blood Drive volunteers to register donors, escort donors or serve food/snacks. All volunteers will be contacted approximately two weeks before each blood drive to choose their work times. Volunteers must be sociable, able to walk and stand for a 2-3 hour shift, and be responsible and trustworthy. A volunteer to post signs up around town about the blood drive is also needed. The next blood drive will take place June 3-5.

MEALS ON WHEELS is looking for Driver and Delivery volunteers. Volunteers deliver daily over the lunch hour in a two-person team. One volunteer drives the route, and the other delivers the meals to the home. Volunteers Must be at least 16 years old, and the driver volunteers must have a valid driver's license.

COSMOSPHERE needs Tour Docents to serve at least one morning or afternoon a week. Volunteers will complete a training program. Qualifications include being friendly, patient, a strong voice, able to climb stairs easily, and an interest in the Cosmosphere. Another opportunity to serve is by being a part of the ROCKET TEAM. The Rocket Team helps with rocket launches. No experience is required as training will be provided. Rocket launch dates vary. Volunteers must be 18 years of age.

SOUP KITCHEN needs volunteers to assist in the kitchen with preparing, serving, and cleaning up after meals. Volunteers must be friendly, non-judgmental, able to work with a group and able to follow directions. Volunteers are needed Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-6 p.m., and Saturday from 2-6 p.m.