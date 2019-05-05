The Journal welcomes news of promotions, new hires and retirements within your business. Send a press release and photo, if desired, to:

LINDSBORG — Bethany College has selected Amie Bauer (‘01) as the college’s executive director of marketing and communications. Bauer has served for the past 14 years as an attorney at Gusenius Law Office/Karstetter & Bina, LLC.

In addition to serving as a local attorney, Bauer also has served as the city of Lindsborg Prosecutor, McPherson assistant County Attorney, and as the city of Moundridge Municipal Court judge. She is also an approved mediator in the state of Kansas.

David Silverman, associate professor of Communications Studies, recently received the Executive Director Award for Service at the national conference for the Popular Culture Association in Washington, D.C. Lynn Bartholome conferred the award. The annual conference features more than 2,400 speakers from around the globe.

Hirsch elected to national fire position

OBERLIN — Steve Hirsch, of Oberlin, was elected on April 27 as chairman of the National Volunteer Fire Council at its annual meeting in Alexandria, Va. The National Volunteer Fire Council is the leading national fire organization in the United States representing volunteer fire and EMS personnel nationwide.

Hirsch first became involved with the NVFC as a director in 2005, having been appointed by the Kansas State Firefighters Association (KSFFA). Hirsch has served as secretary of the KSFFA since 2000. He currently serves as training officer of the Sheridan County Volunteer Fire Department at Hoxie and also provides training for Grinnell Volunteer Fire Department and Thomas County Volunteer Fire District No. 4 at Rexford. In his business life he is an attorney with offices in Oberlin and Hoxie.

The following people were elected to the Kansas Optometric Association's board of directors at the organization's convention and seminar April 25-27 in Manhattan:

Drs. Jeffrey Janasek, Wichita, president; Jeremy Durham, Wichita, president-elect; Eric McPeak, Hiawatha, secretary-treasurer; Phillip Walters, McPherson, first-year director; Matthew Gerstberger, Garden City, second-year director; Wayne Gilmore, Parsons, director at large; Julie Toon, Wichita, immediate past president; Jennifer Carr, Derby, zone president; Brandon Smith, Salina, zone president; Rebecca Dobbins, Coffeyville, zone president; Sam Funk, Colby, zone president; Michael Atteberry, Lawrence, zone president; Steven Miller, Buhler, zone president; and Jon Stoppel, Gardner, zone president.



