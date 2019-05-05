As a doctor turned congressman who has had the privilege of delivering over 5,000 babies in Kansas, a question I frequently get from folks is, “What was your favorite part about being an obstetrician?” Here's my answer.

A pregnant woman would typically have 10 to 12 visits during the pregnancy, and though I looked forward to every visit, there were several visits I especially enjoyed. Believe it or not, a month after conception, you can often see your baby’s heartbeat on the ultrasound. That appointment was always a thrill, especially for those first-time moms and dads. Ten weeks after conception, we could hear the baby’s heart beating on a Doppler as we celebrated getting through the first trimester. Many women have early miscarriages, so when you get past the first trimester and can hear the baby’s heartbeat, that was always relieving news. The risk of miscarriage goes way down after that visit.

Somewhere between 16 and 18 weeks, the mom starts feeling the baby move. So, I always looked forward to chatting at that visit and asking the mom if she was feeling the baby move, always seeing her eyes light up as she said, “Yes!” It was at this same time that I would feel the mom’s abdomen, to sense how the baby was laying and growing.

I could feel the baby responding to my touch. Sometimes the baby was startled and would roll away from me, and sometimes it was almost like the baby was reaching out.

As a young obstetrician I was amazed to feel the baby move in response to the mom’s voice, and especially a little brother or sister’s voice in the room. Many times, when a brother or sister squealed as they heard the baby’s heartbeat for the first time, the baby’s heart rate would increase. And then often times, as the mom spoke, the heart rate would go back to its calm resting rate.

But without doubt, my favorite moment of the pregnancy was in the delivery room and hearing the baby’s first cry. (Though I’ve delivered thousands of babies, hearing the baby’s first cry never grows old.) Finally, as I placed the baby on the mom’s chest, the baby would typically quiet down, as he or she was already so familiar with the soothing voice of the mom and dad. I would say a silent prayer of thanksgiving that God had allowed me to be part of this young family’s miracle, and to celebrate life once again.

Last week, the Kansas Supreme Court stated that a baby has no life, no rights and no autonomy - they have declared that a baby in the womb whose heartbeat flutters, who can feel pain, and can respond to the touch and sound of their mother’s voice is not protected under law. I am sickened. This is not right, and certainly not consistent with Kansas values today, or at Kansas’ founding – a founding forged in defending the value and dignity of every human life. The Kansas Supreme Court has blatantly violated the fundamental sanctity of human life and denied the rights of the most innocent in our state. It’s plain wrong and deeply shameful. I will never be able to understand those who deny life to unborn babies; these precious gifts - these helpless human beings.

However, just like in a tense hospital visit or delivery, there is hope. There is one way we can counteract this judicial activism from a radical court. Kansans must ask – demand – that their legislators push for an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that clearly and plainly states that no part of the state’s founding document grants the unrestricted right to an abortion. This is a moment that calls for courage and tireless work. I ask that you join me in demanding action, and in supporting a Constitutional Amendment for life.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D., represents Kansas' 1st congressional district.